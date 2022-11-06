    বাংলা

    Iran lawmakers demand severe punishment for 'rioters' as protests rage

    The activist HRANA news agency said that 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, including 49 minors

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 04:52 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 04:52 PM

    Hardline Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on Sunday to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years.

    Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women.

    "We ask the judiciary to deal decisively with the perpetrators of these crimes and with all those who assisted in the crimes and provoked rioters," 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hardline-led parliament said in a statement, according to state media.

    The activist HRANA news agency said that 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of Saturday, including 49 minors. Thirty-eight members of the security forces had also been killed, it added.

    State media said last month that more than 46 security forces, including police, had been killed. Government officials have not provided an estimate of any wider death count.

    Iranian leaders have vowed tough action against protesters they have described as rioters, blaming enemies including the United States of fomenting the unrest.

    Demonstrations continued in many cities on Sunday, from Tehran to central city of Yazd and northern city of Rasht, according to rights groups and videos on social media.

    Reuters could not verify the rights groups' reports independently, or the social media posts and footage.

    In the Kurdish city of Marivan, rights group Hengaw said security forces opened fire on crowds who had gathered after the funeral of another woman, Nasrin Ghaderi, to protest against her death.

    Hengaw said Ghaderi died in a coma on Saturday after suffering severe blows to her head by the security forces while demonstrating in Tehran.

    A prosecutor, cited by state media, said Ghaderi had a pre-existing heart issue and had died of "poisoning", without going into further detail. There was no immediate official comment on the report of gunfire.

    Weeks after Amini's death, a coroner's report denied Amini had died due to blows to the head while in custody, as claimed by her parents, and linked her death to past medical conditions.

    Students in a dozen universities, including in the northern cities of Rasht and Amol, held protests on Sunday chanting "death to Dictator", a reference to Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the unverified videos on social media.

    RELATED STORIES
    Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu walks to address his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, Nov 2, 2022.
    Bahrain will build on partnership with Israel
    Netanyahu's record of hardline opposition to Shia Muslim power Iran has helped forge ties with Sunni Muslim Gulf leaders
    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a photo op session before an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
    President Raisi says Iran thwarted US destabilisation
    Raisi said Iran's cities were ‘safe and sound’ after what he called a failed attempt by the US to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic
    Iranians burn an Israeli and American flags during the 43rd anniversary of the US expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, Iran November 4, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
    Iran celebrates 1979 US embassy seizure amid protests
    Images showed anti-American demonstrations attended by thousands across the country on the ‘National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance’
    Israeli police stand and talk as they guard the area of a stabbing incident by a Palestinian man in Jerusalem's Old City Nov 3, 2022.
    Israel forces kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank, Jerusalem
    Violence in territories where Palestinians seek statehood has surged in recent months after Israel launched a crackdown

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher