Israeli forces intensify strikes on Gaza border city of Rafah

Hamas, which governs Gaza, proposed a ceasefire of 4-1/2 months, during which all hostages held in Gaza would go free, Israel would withdraw its troops from Gaza and an agreement would be reached on an end to the war.

The Hamas offer was a response to a proposal drawn up by US and Israeli spy chiefs and delivered to Hamas last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Israel would be willing to let Hamas military leader Yahya Sinwar go into exile in exchange for the release of all hostages and an end to the Hamas government in Gaza, a half-dozen Israeli officials and senior advisers told NBC News.

Israel began its military offensive after Hamas militants from Gaza killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages in southern Israel on Oct 7, according to Israeli tallies.

Israeli's military said on Thursday that over the past day its troops had killed more than 20 Palestinian militants in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, the site of some of the most intense fighting in the war so far.

It said it had apprehended dozens of militants suspected of involvement in the October attack on Israel.

Gaza's health ministry says at least 27,585 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, with thousands more feared buried under rubble in Israel's offensive.

PALESTINIAN JOURNALIST KILLED

The Israeli bombardment continued in Khan Younis and Deir-Al-Balah in central Gaza overnight, killing a Palestinian television journalist, Nafez Abdel-Jawwad, and his son.

In the only truce to date, lasting a week at the end of November, 110 hostages were released and Israel freed 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu, whose domestic popularity has sunk, faces public pressure to continue working with international mediators towards an agreement in Gaza, a densely populated coastal enclave of about 2.3 million people.

Blinken was scheduled on Thursday to meet senior Israeli officials on Thursday and family members of hostages still held in Gaza.

Washington has cast the hostage and truce deal as part of plans for a wider resolution of conflict in the Middle East, ultimately leading to reconciliation between Israel and Arab neighbours and the creation of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu rejects a Palestinian state, which Saudi Arabia says is a requirement for the kingdom to normalise relations with Israel.