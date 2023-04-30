    বাংলা

    Even one American in Iraq is too many, Iran leader tells Iraqi president

    The US is an unreliable friend, and Iraq should not allow any US troops on its territory, Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei told visiting Iraqi President Rashid

    Reuters
    Published : 30 April 2023, 02:07 AM
    Updated : 30 April 2023, 02:07 AM

    The United States is an unreliable friend, and Iraq should not allow any US troops on its territory, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told visiting Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday.

    Iran, which has strong ties with Iraq, opposes the US military presence on its borders in Iraq and the Gulf, saying Western military intervention is the root of insecurity in the region.

    "Americans are not friends of Iraq. Americans are not friends with anyone and are not even loyal to their European friends," state media quoted Khamenei as saying.

    US national security agencies are investigating after a leak of classified documents has suggested the United States spied on allies including Ukraine.

    "Even the presence of one American in Iraq is too much," Khamenei told Rashid, who was in Tehran with a delegation to boost ties between the two neighbours.

    The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq to help advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State, which in 2014 seized territory in the country.

    "Iraq's main effort is to deepen relations with Iran and resolve certain remaining issues between the two countries," Rashid was quoted as saying, without referring to Iraq's ties with the United States.

    RELATED STORIES
    Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate, Ninawa, Iraq, Aug 11, 2014.
    Decades after Saddam's fall, Iraqis still haunted by disappearances
    Relatives of tens of thousands of people who were killed or disappeared under the dictator believed they would soon find out the fate of lost loved ones
    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is greeted next to a plane by Major General Matthew McFarlane, during his unannounced trip to Baghdad, Iraq, March 7, 2023.
    Pentagon chief makes unannounced trip to Iraq
    The 2003 invasion killed tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians and led to instability that eventually paved the way for the rise of IS militants after the US withdrew its forces in 2011
    File Photo: Afghan woman's iris in the waiting area of the Egyptian Hospital at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, on Apr 16, 2012, as medical teams use biometrics to identify and track the records for all incoming patients by scanning their iris and fingerprints and then inputting the information into a database.
    Why does US still retain biometrics of millions of Iraqis?
    Rights groups see the biometrics program as trampling on the rights of an occupied population and setting the stage for out-of-control mass biometric collection
    Iraqi former footballer Ahmed Nasser, who lost his leg during a bomb attack in Baghdad in 2007, plays basketball with Iraq's Paralympic team in a training session in Baghdad, Iraq Feb 1, 2023. REUTERS
    Iraqis recount their struggles after Saddam Hussein's fall
    Here are some personal accounts from the past two decades

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury