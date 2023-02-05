    বাংলা

    Iran's Supreme leader pardons large number of security-related prisoners linked to protests

    'Tens of thousands' of prisoners who were involved in the protest, sparked by the custodial death of Mahsa Amini, have been pardoned

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Feb 2023, 11:25 AM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2023, 11:25 AM

    Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including many arrested in recent anti-government protests over security-related charges, state media reported on Sunday.

    "Prisoners not facing charges of spying for foreign agencies, having direct contact with foreign agents, committing intentional murder and injury, committing destruction and arson of state property, or not having a private plaintiff in their case will be pardoned," state media said.

    The pardons were announced in honour of the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

    According to the HRANA activist news agency, about 20,000 people have been arrested over anti-government protests sparked by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish Iranian woman, in September.

