    বাংলা

    Gaza's second-largest hospital 'completely out of service', health ministry says

    A lack of fuel and fighting around the facility had put it out of action, according to officials

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM
    Updated : 18 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM

    The Gaza Strip's second-largest hospital has been put "completely out of service", a spokesperson for the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.

    "There are only four medical staffers currently caring for patients" inside the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, Ashraf al-Qidra told Reuters.

    "The Nasser medical complex is the backbone of healthcare in southern Gaza Strip. Its ceasing to function is a death sentence for hundreds of thousands of Palestinian displaced people in Khan Younis and Rafah," he said.

    Qidra said a lack of fuel and fighting around the facility had put it out of action.

    Nasser was Gaza's largest functioning hospital until Sunday and had been under siege this week in Israel's war with Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israeli forces raided the hospital on Thursday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 13, 2024. REUTERS 
    Israel stages airstrikes across Gaza
    The winter cold adds to already dire conditions when wind blows away some tents of the displaced and rain floods others
    A Palestinian man looks at the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb 12, 2024.
    Gazans look to Cairo truce talks for hope
    US, Egyptian, Israeli and Qatari officials are expected to meet in Cairo to seek a truce in Gaza
    United Nations workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 23, 2023.
    Gaza's economy could take decades to recover: UN
    Israel's offensive in Gaza in the wake of attacks by Hamas gunmen on Oct 7 have killed more than 26,000 people
    Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 20, 2024.
    Israel drops leaflets seeking its hostages
    Palestinian fighters battle tanks trying to push back into the eastern suburbs of the Jabalia area in northern Gaza

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps