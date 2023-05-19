An Israeli missile worsens the adversity of five disabled siblings

The others are aged 3, 18, 29 and 38. The emotional toll of losing the house seemed to have worsened the older brother's mental state, as he has become very nervous, always shouting and sometimes crying, his relatives said.

According to officials from Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip, the latest round of Israeli air strikes, which began on May 9, have destroyed 15 residential blocks, containing more than 50 apartments. In addition, 940 buildings have been damaged, 49 beyond repair.

The Israeli military says it takes every effort to limit civilian casualties and damage and accuses the militant group of hiding command centres and other military sites in residential areas.

On May 13, Hanin's older brother Jalal received a call from a private number, but he went out to let his cousin respond as he stutters while talking. The caller was an Israeli officer who ordered them to evacuate the house five minutes before they bombed it.

The cousin, Hussam Nabhan, 45, tried to stall with the officer, telling him the house included disabled people, but it was all in vain, he said.

"He told me you to have five minutes. We rushed to the house and found the girls lying on the ground. Thanks to the neighbours we have been able to take them out and we managed to leave the house by a miracle," he said.

The mother, Najah, 57, said they failed to take anything from the house even the identity cards.