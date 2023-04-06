Top Iranian, Saudi envoys meet in China, discuss diplomatic ties

In brief footage broadcast on Iranian state TV, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, greeted each other before sitting down side by side.

The two countries said in a joint statement they would launch arrangements to reopen embassies and consulates within the two-month period stipulated in the deal last month.

"The technical teams will continue coordination to examine the ways of expanding cooperation including the resumption of flights and bilateral visits of official and private sector delegations and facilitating the granting of visas for the citizens of the two countries," they said.

In March, China's President Xi Jinping helped broker the surprise deal between the rivals to end a seven-year rift and restore diplomatic ties - a display of China's growing influence in the region.

That month, Xi spoke by telephone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud about several issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian said the Thursday meeting with his Saudi counterpart was "good and forward-looking", according to Iranian state TV.

China's role in the breakthrough shook up dynamics in the Middle East, where the United States has for decades been the main mediator.