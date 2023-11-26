Palestinian militants in West Bank say two 'collaborators' executed

Palestinian militants in the West Bank said they had killed two men accused of collaborating with Israeli authorities and hung their bodies up as a warning, underlining growing fears of increased radicalisation as the war in Gaza continues.

A statement from the Tulkarm Brigades, a group based in the West Bank city of Tulkarm that is associated with the Fatah faction, said there was "no immunity for any informant or traitor".

"We are on the lookout for him and we will hold him accountable," it said, referring to any such person.

Footage shared on the Tulkarm Brigades Telegram channel showed a man apparently confessing to working with Israeli security services and providing details of his activities.