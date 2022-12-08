Syrians brace for long, cold winter as fuel crisis bites

Mohammed Abu Ramadan can't afford to keep his children warm this winter so he and his sister's family in Damascus take it in turn to look after them - heating their homes only for the weeks that the young ones are staying.

Like millions of Syrians who are unable to afford - or often even to find - diesel and gas, he has been forced into innovative and desperate responses to survive a fuel crisis that is deepening hardships after more than a decade of civil war.

"My children and I have gone without many things. For a couple of months they haven't eaten more than one meal a day," said the government employee who tops up his state salary by working in a paint shop in the evening.

He often works an 18-hour day, but even that doesn't bring in enough money to heat the family home.

"After they finish school my children will go to their aunt's for a week, and the week after that I will prepare firewood for my children and their cousins," he said.