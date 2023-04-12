Isolated Syria's FM arrives in Saudi Arabia in landmark visit

Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, state media said, in a major signal that Syria's decade-long regional isolation is nearing an end.

Mekdad landed in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah following an invitation from his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

It is the first visit by a senior Syrian diplomat to the kingdom in more than a decade, following an agreement between Riyadh and Damascus to re-establish ties and reopen their embassies.

"(The two ministers) will hold a session of talks on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security and stability ofSyria," the Saudi statement said. Facilitating the return of Syrian refugees and humanitarian access will also be discussed, it added.