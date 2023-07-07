    বাংলা

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards "forcibly seized" a commercial ship in international waters in the Gulf on Thursday and the vessel was possibly involved in smuggling, US Navy says

    Reuters
    Published : 7 July 2023, 08:32 AM
    Updated : 7 July 2023, 08:32 AM

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards "forcibly seized" a commercial ship in international waters in the Gulf on Thursday and the vessel was possibly involved in smuggling, a US Navy spokesperson said.

    The US Navy had monitored the situation and decided not to make any further response, US 5th Fleet spokesperson Commander Tim Hawkins said.

    British maritime security company Ambrey said it was aware of an attempted seizure by Iranian forces of a small Tanzanian flagged tanker, around 59 nautical miles northeast of the Saudi Arabian port city of Dammam.

    "Iran regularly intercepts smaller tankers it suspects of smuggling oil," the company added in a note.

    About a fifth of the world's supply of seaborne crude oil and oil products passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.

    The US Navy said on Wednesday that it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman, in the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019.

    "US forces remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights of lawful maritime traffic in the Middle East’s critical waters," Hawkins said.

    Iran said on Thursday it had a court order to seize one of the tankers sailing in Gulf waters on Wednesday after it collided with an Iranian vessel. The vessel, the Bahamas-flagged Richmond Voyager, was managed by US oil major Chevron.

    Tehran seized two other tankers in May including the Marshall Islands flagged Advantage Sweet, which had been chartered by Chevron.

    Since 2021, "Iran has harassed, attacked or seized nearly 20 internationally flagged merchant vessels", the US Navy said this week.

    RELATED STORIES
    Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Dec 21, 2018.
    Iran seizes tanker with 900 tons of 'smuggled fuel'
    Iran, which has some of the world's cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling
    Iran says it had court order to seize Chevron tanker
    Iran says it had court order to seize Chevron tanker
    The country makes the remark a day after a oil tanker collided with an Iranian vessel in Gulf waters
    Oil tanker blasts: fire service blames recurrence of tragedies on ‘carelessness’
    Fire service blames oil tanker blasts on ‘carelessness’   
    Coast Guard official says the company operating Shagor Nandini-2 is not responding to calls for submission of fitness papers 
    Jhalakathi oil tanker blast toll hits 4 as rescuers find 3 more bodies
    Jhalakathi oil tanker blast: 3 more bodies found
    Rescue operations will cease soon after the final missing member of the Shagor Nandini-2 crew was found dead

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan