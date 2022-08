Saudi 'surveillance city': Would you sell your data to The Line?

"It is, in effect, a surveillance city."

The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology did not respond to a request for comment.

WHAT PRICE PRIVACY?

An increased digitisation of all aspects of daily life has spawned worries about who owns personal data, how it is used, and what it is worth.

Some data rights experts, economists and lawmakers have proposed data dividends, or payments for data, which is often collected without an individual's knowledge or informed consent.

But experts are divided over how much to pay, and if such incentives will create a two-tier system where some peoples' data is deemed more valuable than that of others, further entrenching inequalities created by the digital divide.

"Tricking users into using a private consent platform does not replace a data protection regulation that protects people's personal information," said Marwa Fatafta, regional policy manager at Access Now, a digital rights organisation.

"It sounds like a privacy disaster waiting to happen. Adding money as an incentive is a terrible idea; it distorts the right of people to freely consent, and normalises the practice of selling personal data for profit," she said.

Saudi Arabia has introduced a personal data protection law, and Bradley said NEOM officials are addressing privacy concerns.

What NEOM proposes to do is just an "extreme continuation of what cities do today anyway," said Jonathan Reichental, an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco, who researches smart cities and data governance.

"We are a data-driven world; we are all consenting to data use everyday, and that data is leveraged by cities and organisations," he said.

NEOM's residents, by getting paid for their data, will have an advantage over those who don't, he said.

"By not being part of that, you miss out on any financial gains," he said.

Fahd Mohamed, a 28-year-old engineer who lives in Jeddah, agreed, saying that if he lived in The Line, he would consent.

"My data is already used by social media platforms, ride-sharing apps, etc," he said.

"This system is better because I get paid."

PRIVACY PUSHBACK

With the growing digitisation of public and private-sector services worldwide, come the promised benefits of better governance and more convenience - and increasing concerns about surveillance and privacy.

In 2020, Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs shelved a plan for a data-driven neighbourhood in Toronto, while a resident in the Indian city of Hyderabad sued the state this year over facial recognition systems that he said were an invasion of privacy.

Users on NEOM's consent management platform can decide what personal date to share, who has access to the data, monitor how it is used, and can opt out any time, said Bradley.

The system will also alert users if data is used without consent, or if there is suspicious activity, or a data breach.

By sharing their location, health and movement data, for example, if a user is immobile for too long, a drone can be deployed to check on them, Bradley said.

However, Faisal Al-Ali, a 33-year-old Saudi marketing specialist in Dubai, was not convinced.

"How can I trust that the data will only be shared for as long as I want, and only with the third parties or services that I have chosen?" he said.

"How can I trust that it will not be used for other reasons? It is not 100% trustworthy."