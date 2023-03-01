Turkish court sentences journalist to jail under 'disinformation' law

The court's decision comes four months after parliament passed a "disinformation law" that President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party said would protect the public against the spread of false or misleading information.

Sinan Aygul, a journalist in eastern Turkey's Bitlis province, was detained early in December after he wrote on Twitter that a 14-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually abused by men including police officers and soldiers.

He retracted the posts and apologised for writing them without confirming the story with authorities, but was later arrested. He was released from pre-trial arrest 10 days later.

In the first hearing of the case on Tuesday, a local court sentenced Aygul to 10 months in prison, ruling that he had disseminated misleading information that could lead to fear and panic among the public, according to a court document.

Aygul will remain at liberty pending an appeal against the sentence.