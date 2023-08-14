Jordanian army downs drone from Syria carrying meth

Citing a source within the Jordanian armed forces, the state agency said in a statement the drone was "taken control of and downed".

The Jordanian military has previously downed drones from Syria carrying narcotics or weapons but has rarely identified seized drugs as crystal meth.

Military and security officials from Jordan and Syria have met to discuss ways to curb the growing smuggling problem. Despite pledges by Damascus, Jordan says it has not seen any real attempt to clamp down on the illicit trade.