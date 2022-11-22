    বাংলা

    Major disruption to internet service in Iran: NetBlocks on Twitter

    NetBlocks, which tracks connectivity around the world, tweeted this amid a new wave of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Nov 2022, 06:29 PM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2022, 06:29 PM

    A major disruption in internet service in Iran was confirmed by the NetBlocks internet monitor on Monday, raising fears among rights groups of a cut-off in internet access to help crush anti-government unrest in Kurdish-populated regions.

    The nationwide protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September in the custody of morality police, have been at their most intense in western provinces where the majority of Iran's 10 million Kurds live.

    NetBlocks, which tracks connectivity around the world, tweeted that mobile internet was cut off for many users in Iran amid a new wave of protests and reports of casualties.

    Several videos shared on social media on Monday showed crowds fleeing live bullets shot by security forces, with footage in the Kurdish-populated city of Javanrud showing people taking cover behind a wall, attending to one injured man and seeking to retrieve the body of a dead protester lying on the street.

    Hengaw, a Kurdish Iranian rights group, shared a video on Monday of security forces being dispatched to the Kurdish cities of Mahabad and Bukan in dozens of pickups, motorbikes, police cars and one light armoured vehicle painted black.

    Reuters could not verify the videos.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke rises from the Iraqi Kurdistan headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), after Iran's Revolutionary Guards' strike on the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq September 28, 2022.
    Iran targets dissident sites in Iraqi Kurdistan
    The Revolutionary Guards have attacked Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases since the death of Mahsa Amini triggered nationwide unrest
    A cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police" is seen in Tehran, Iran Septe 18, 2022.
    Iran intensifies crackdown in Kurdish area
    Videos posted on social media showed Iranians in several other cities kept up protests
    Football fans queue before boarding the first direct commercial flight between Israel and Qatar for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel November 20, 2022.
    First Israel-Qatar flight heads to World Cup
    At least 10,000 Israelis are expected at the month-long matches, most of them coming through third countries
    File Photo: View of ambulances at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov 13, 2022.
    Turkish air strikes target Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq
    The country's government has blamed Kurdish militants for the blast on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue on Nov 13 that killed six people and injured more than 80

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher