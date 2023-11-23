Israeli army holds Al Shifa Hospital chief for questioning

The director of Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip was being questioned on Thursday over evidence the Israeli military said showed the facility had been used as a command and control centre for the Islamist movement Hamas.

The military said Dr Muhammad Abu Salamiyah had been in charge of the sprawling complex as Hamas militants built up a network of military infrastructure and stored weapons inside the hospital and its grounds.

"In the hospital, under his management, there was extensive Hamas terrorist activity," it said in a statement.