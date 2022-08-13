    বাংলা

    Iran's hardline newspapers praise Salman Rushdie's attacker

    'The hand of the man who tore the neck of God's enemy must be kissed', hardline Kayhan newspaper wrote

    Reuters
    Published : 13 August 2022, 09:42 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2022, 09:42 AM

    Several hardline Iranian newspapers poured praise on Saturday on the person who attacked and seriously wounded author Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” had drawn death threats from Iran since 1989.

    There was no official reaction yet in Iran to the attack on Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck and torso on Friday while onstage at a lecture in New York state.

    However, the hardline Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote:

    “A thousand bravos ... to the brave and dutiful person who attacked the apostate and evil Salman Rushdie in New York," adding, “The hand of the man who tore the neck of God's enemy must be kissed”.

    The leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, in 1989 that called on Muslims around the world to kill the Indian-born author after his book was condemned as blasphemous, forcing him into years of hiding.

    In 2019, Twitter suspended Khamenei’s account over a tweet that said Khomeini’s fatwa against Rushdie was “solid and irrevocable”.

    The Asr Iran news site on Saturday carried an often cited quote by Khamenei that said the "arrow" shot by Khomeini "will one day hit the target".

    A wealthy Iranian religious organisation offered $2.7 million reward to anyone who carried out Khomeini's fatwa. It increased the amount to $3.3 million in 2012.

    The headline of the hardline Vatan Emrooz newspaper read: “Knife in Salman Rushdie’s neck”.

    The Khorasan daily carried the headline: “Satan on the way to hell”.

    New York police identified the suspect as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who had bought a pass to the event at the Chautauqua Institution. No motive has been established for the attack.

    Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak on Friday evening after the incident, condemned by writers and politicians around the world as an assault on the freedom of expression.

    Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing.

    RELATED STORIES
    Events following Iran's fatwa against author Salman Rushdie
    Events following Iran's fatwa against author Salman Rushdie
    Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini deemed Rushdie's 1988 novel, 'The Satanic Verses' , blasphemous to Islam and issued the death edict - or fatwa
    Saudi man with suspected links to terror attack that killed Bangladeshis blows himself up in Jeddah
    Saudi terrorism suspect blows himself up in Jeddah
    He was wanted in connection with a 2015 bombing that killed four Bangladeshis in the kingdom
    In Gaza, denial and doubt over misfiring rocket claims
    In Gaza, denial and doubt over misfiring rocket claims
    In the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza, damaged cars and buildings left little doubt of the force of the blasts that hit the area for the first time on Saturday, when many people were outside
    Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in battle; two teens killed in clashes
    4 die in clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinian gunmen
    Palestinian health officials confirm the deaths and say 40 others were injured

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher