Students rally as Iran protests enter third week

The country’s clerical rulers are eager to crush mass anti-government protests, but manoeuvring over the eventual succession to the supreme leader, analysts say
Students rallied at universities across Iran on Saturday and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region, as demonstrations ignited by the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week.
The protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's clerical authorities since 2019, with dozens of people killed in unrest across the country.