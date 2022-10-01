    বাংলা

    Students rally as Iran protests enter third week

    The protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini spiral into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's clerical authorities since 2019

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Oct 2022, 01:17 PM
    Updated : 1 Oct 2022, 01:17 PM

    Students rallied at universities across Iran on Saturday and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region, as demonstrations ignited by the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week.

     The protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's clerical authorities since 2019, with dozens of people killed in unrest across the country.

