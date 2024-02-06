Israeli hostage families gain clout as political landscape shifts

When pollsters asked a representative sample of the Israeli public in January to name anyone they would like to see entering politics, relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were among the names that cropped up most often.

The previously unreported survey, seen by Reuters, shows the families' appeal to Israelis who would like to see political change, at a time when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's popularity is at rock bottom.

This is part of a wider transformation of Israel's political landscape precipitated by the Oct 7 Hamas attack, and likely to accelerate when the most intense phase of the Gaza war ends and a reckoning for the security failures of that day begins.

"The hostage protests are a pivotal point for other types of protests against the government to emerge," said Nimrod Nir, political psychologist at the Truman Research Institute of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which conducted the survey.

One of the names mentioned by respondents was Gil Dickmann, a cousin of hostage Carmel Gat and an active figure in the Hostages Families Forum campaign group.