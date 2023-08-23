Israeli forces kill Palestinian militant in West Bank clash

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian militant during clashes that followed a military arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Islamic Jihad armed group said.

The Israeli military said that suspects threw explosives at soldiers in the confrontations near the flashpoint city of Jenin and that the troops responded with live fire.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed one fatality. Dozens of mourners marched at the militant's funeral, some of them masked gunmen who fired rifles into the air.

"We will meet our enemy only with bullets and resistance," Islamic Jihad said.

In the Palestinian city Hebron, Israeli security forces arrested two Palestinians who they said had carried out a drive-by shooting that killed an Israeli woman on Monday while a search continued for another gunman who killed two Israelis in the village Huwara further north on Saturday.