    বাংলা

    Israel rejects claim Mossad backed judiciary overhaul protests

    Some documents allegedly leaked from the Pentagon raised the claim that leaders of Mossad had supported nationwide protests against a proposed overhaul of Israel's judiciary

    Reuters
    Published : 10 April 2023, 05:07 AM
    Updated : 10 April 2023, 05:07 AM

    Israel's government on Sunday rejected claims raised in documents allegedly leaked from the Pentagon that leaders of its foreign intelligence service Mossad had supported nationwide protests against a proposed overhaul of Israel's judiciary.

    The New York Times on Saturday published an assessment it attributed to a Central Intelligence Update from March 1 that Mossad leadership had encouraged its staff and Israeli citizens to join the mass protests. The paper said that while the leaked documents seemed authentic, it did not mean they were accurate.

    The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that the report was "mendacious and without any foundation whatsoever".

    "The Mossad and its senior officials did not – and do not – encourage agency personnel to join the demonstrations against the government, political demonstrations or any political activity," it said.

    Netanyahu's overhaul plan has sparked unprecedented public anger since his coalition of hard-right and religious parties came to power late last year, and has also caused alarm among Israel's Western allies.

    The proposed legislation would enable parliament to override Supreme Court decisions and hold control over judicial appointments.

    After weeks of intensifying demonstrations, Netanyahu in late March relented and said he would delay the contested reforms to allow for compromise talks with opposition parties.

    The US Justice Department said on Friday it was in touch with the Defense Department and had began a probe into the leak of the alleged documents, covering several subjects relating to national security. It declined further comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    A member of security forces gestures as demonstrators hold flags during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's plan for judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel April 1, 2023.
    Israeli protests over judicial overhaul continue
    Beset by the domestic upheaval and expressions of concern and disapproval in Washington, Netanyahu on Monday paused the overhaul to allow negotiations
    People wearing red, stand in a line during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 8, 2023.
    Thousands join Israeli judicial protests
    The protests come as Israel faces a sharp rise in tensions on several fronts during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, amid demonstrations after he dismissed the defence minister as his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 27, 2023.
    Netanyahu suspends judicial overhaul
    Netanyahu said the crisis required all sides to act responsibly, while the United States welcomed his action
    Fire burns as people attend a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the defense minister and his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2023.
    Israeli president urges halt to judicial overhaul
    Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the government to halt its bitterly contested judicial overhaul "for the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility”

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan