Iran's hardline rulers see missile systems as vital deterrent

Iran presented what officials described as its first domestically-made hypersonic ballistic missile on Tuesday, the official IRNA news agency reported, an announcement likely to heighten Western concerns about Tehran's missile capabilities.

Here are some facts about Iran's missile programme, which is one of the biggest in the Middle East.

MILITARY CLOUT

* Hypersonic missiles can fly at least five times faster than the speed of sound and on a complex trajectory, which makes them difficult to intercept.

* Iran says its ballistic missiles, with a range of up to 2,000 km (1,200 miles), are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the United States, Israel and other potential regional targets. It denies seeking nuclear weapons.

* Despite US and European opposition, the Islamic Republic has said it will further develop its defensive missile programme.