In war-torn Idlib, Syrians pick up pieces alone after earthquake

One man prayed among the rubble as a lone excavator cleared debris. Children chased each other around mounds of ruins and twisted rebar.

'HARDEST WEEK'

The frontlines had become relatively quiet over a decade into the conflict - which erupted in 2011 with protests against President Bashar al-Assad that ended up carving the country into competing cantons.

Raed Saleh, who heads the 'White Helmets' rescue force operating in opposition-held areas, is more accustomed to rescuing victims of bombardment.

He said rescuers had been allowed to go home to see their families for the first time on Tuesday, after round-the-clock operations for the last eight days that required every volunteer and every piece of equipment.

"It was the hardest week of our lives," he said.

"What happened to us – it's the first time it's happened around the world. There was an earthquake and the international community and the UN don't help," he said.

Saleh and others in the northwest said more lives could have been saved in Syria if the outside world had acted faster.

The earthquake hit Turkish cities where major humanitarian organisations running aid operations in Syria are based and the single border crossing from Turkey was closed for days.

Dozens of UN aid trucks later brought food and medicine through that crossing, authorised by a 2014 Security Council resolution that allowed aid into Syria without Assad's approval.

On Tuesday, eight days after the quake, a second border crossing for aid delivery was opened after Assad gave his assent, marking a shift for Damascus which has long opposed cross-border aid deliveries to the rebel enclave.

But the move was met with scepticism and even anger by many residents of Idlib, where a bulk of the 4 million residents hail from other bombed-out provinces.

"If Assad wanted to help these poor people, then he wouldn't have displaced them to begin with," said Joumaa Ramadan, a day labourer.

The trucks included none of the heavy equipment and machines that rescuers say they need to remove rubble faster – and that could have helped with reconstruction.

Syria's economic crisis may also hinder rebuilding, with 77% of households already unable to secure their basic needs, according to a UN assessment.

Those in Idlib have no choice but to rebuild, with Turkey, which hosts 3.6 million Syrians, no longer accepting others, while many fear to cross the frontline into areas controlled by Assad's forces. But resources are scarce.