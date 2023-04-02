Syria says Israel hits Homs outposts, sources say air bases bombed

Israeli forces carried out air strikes on outposts in Syria's Homs province in a raid early on Sunday, Syria's defence ministry said, while Western intelligence sources said a series of air bases in central Syria where Iranian personnel are based were hit in the bombings.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the reported strikes in Syria, the third since Thursday. An Israeli attack near Damascus on Friday killed two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

Without referring to any specific places or strikes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel is "exacting a heavy price from terrorist-supporting regimes" outside of its borders. He was speaking to his cabinet in televised remarks.