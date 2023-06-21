    বাংলা

    Palestinian gunmen kill four near West Bank Israeli settlement

    Hamas says the attack is a response to a deadly raid by Israeli forces a day earlier in the flashpoint city of Jenin

    Reuters
    Published : 20 June 2023, 06:19 PM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 06:19 PM

    Palestinian gunmen killed four people in a shooting attack near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in an attack the militant Hamas group said was a response to a raid by Israeli forces a day earlier in the flashpoint city of Jenin. 

    As well as the four killed, Israel's ambulance service said four more people were wounded in the attack. The Israeli military said a civilian "neutralised" one gunman. 

    Palestinian officials did not immediately confirm his death but said a second man was killed in the nearby town of Tubas. 

    The attack took place a day after an hours-long gunbattle between Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops backed by helicopter gunships in Jenin, a major West Bank stronghold of armed Palestinian militant groups. 

    Six Palestinians were killed and more than 90 wounded and seven Israeli personnel were also wounded during one of the most intense clashes in the West Bank in months. 

    Far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a full-scale military operation in the West Bank and urged Jewish settlers in the area to carry a weapon. 

    Israeli public broadcaster Kan said all four fatalities were Israeli, killed by gunmen who opened fire at a roadside restaurant and a nearby gas station on the outskirts of the Eli settlement. 

    An image of security camera footage circulating on social media showed two men by a road with at least one holding what appears to be an automatic rifle. Reuters could not verify the footage. 

    Hamas, the militant group which controls the Gaza Strip and has a network of fighters across the West Bank, said the shooter was a member of its armed wing and that the attack was a response to Monday's operation by Israeli forces in Jenin. 

    The West Bank, which the Palestinians hope will form part of an independent state along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, has seen an increase in violence over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli army raids amid a spate of Palestinian street attacks and Israeli settler aggression. 

    Defence Minister Yoav Gallant convened security chiefs soon after Monday's attack, his office said as settler leaders called for a wide military crackdown on Palestinian militants. 

    US-brokered peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival. 

    Israel's hard-right government is set on expanding settlements in the West Bank, which was captured in the 1967 Middle East War and where Palestinians exercise limited self-governance under Israeli military rule. 

    Netanyahu's government includes members who rule out a Palestinian state, while Hamas rejects co-existence with Israel.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a news conference after announcing that he will sign an order to seize Palestinian Authority funds and transfer them to the families of victims of Palestinian attacks, at Israel's Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, January 8, 2023.
    Israel to keep promoting settlements despite US concern
    Palestinian leaders have sought to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza with East Jerusalem as its capital
    A Palestinians throws stones as the Israeli army raids Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 8, 2023.
    Israeli army mounts rare raid into Palestinian city of Ramallah
    The military said the raid was an operation to demolish the house of an assailant
    A general view shows construction of the Israeli settlement of Ramat Givat Zeev in the occupied-West Bank November 19, 2019.
    Palestinian gunmen kill Israeli settler in West Bank
    A Palestinian armed group linked to President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah faction claimed responsibility
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, left, attend a weekly cabinet meeting in the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, June 18, 2023.
    Israel set to approve thousands of building permits in West Bank
    The move comes despite US pressure to halt settlement expansion that Washington sees as an obstacle to peace with Palestinians

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp