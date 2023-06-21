Palestinian gunmen kill four near West Bank Israeli settlement

The attack took place a day after an hours-long gunbattle between Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops backed by helicopter gunships in Jenin, a major West Bank stronghold of armed Palestinian militant groups.

Six Palestinians were killed and more than 90 wounded and seven Israeli personnel were also wounded during one of the most intense clashes in the West Bank in months.

Far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a full-scale military operation in the West Bank and urged Jewish settlers in the area to carry a weapon.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said all four fatalities were Israeli, killed by gunmen who opened fire at a roadside restaurant and a nearby gas station on the outskirts of the Eli settlement.

An image of security camera footage circulating on social media showed two men by a road with at least one holding what appears to be an automatic rifle. Reuters could not verify the footage.

Hamas, the militant group which controls the Gaza Strip and has a network of fighters across the West Bank, said the shooter was a member of its armed wing and that the attack was a response to Monday's operation by Israeli forces in Jenin.