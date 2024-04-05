Six months into Gaza war, Israel faces deepening isolation

CYCLE IS REPEATED

The Israeli public has largely continued to support the war aims of destroying Hamas and bringing home 134 hostages still held in Gaza. But Netanyahu himself faces a growing protest movement and demands for new elections that opinion polls indicate he would lose heavily.

"I feel strongly that all those outside of Israel calling for a ceasefire do not understand the situation here," said Wendy Carol, a 73 year-old writer and start-up founder from Jerusalem. "We've had so many incursions and invasions and we will stand as a democratic, Jewish country."

Nevertheless, she said: "I do not trust the prime minister. He is a divisive force in this nation and many, many people feel that way, of all backgrounds."

While peace talks have been going on, hopes of a breakthrough that could secure a pause in the fighting and enable the return of the hostages have been repeatedly dashed and Hamas leaders say they can keep fighting for much longer.

"Six months have passed and Al-Qassam Brigades is still able to keep up the fight against the Zionist occupation army," said senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri.

The war was launched after a Hames-led attack in which more than 250 hostages were seized and some 1,200 people killed, by Israeli tallies, in the worst single day loss of life in Israel's history. The campaign has been the bloodiest ever for the Palestinians, with more than 33,000 killed so far, according to Gaza health authorities.

More than 250 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the ground invasion, in addition to almost 350 who were killed on Oct 7.

Palestinian casualty figures do not generally distinguish between fighters and civilians and Israel says more than 10,000 fighters have been killed, a figure not confirmed by the militant groups. But more than a third of the dead have been children, according to United Nations figures.

The scale of the casualties has caused mounting global alarm and demands for a halt but for people in Gaza, the wait continues.

"I believe everything has an end, the war will end," said Um Nasser Dahman in Gaza. "But when?"