    বাংলা

    With balloons and contact cards, first Israel-Qatar flight heads to World Cup

    At least 10,000 Israelis are expected at the month-long matches, most of them coming through third countries

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Nov 2022, 12:45 PM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2022, 12:45 PM

    Balloons in the national colours of Israel and Qatar festooned the departure gate for the first commercial flight between the countries on Sunday, permitted by Doha for fans of the World Cup despite the absence of formal bilateral relations.

    The passengers' excitement was mainly at being able to attend the soccer tournament - for which Israel did not qualify - with such surprising ease. But several also voiced hope that the temporary non-stop connections would clear the way to fuller detente between the Gulf emirate and Israel.

    They were issued contact cards for a discreet Israeli consular delegation sent ahead to provide emergency support - a reminder of their current semi-recognised status in Qatar, which is close to Iran and has hosted leaders of Palestinian Hamas.

    "There were a few concerns, I cannot deny that," said Sagi Ashkevitz, who was flying out with three friends to his second World Cup.

    "But in the end, the idea of watching (Argentina forward Lionel) Messi for the last time, together with the idea that we are actually making history, overcame all of the concerns, and we are happy to be a part of it."

    At least 10,000 Israelis are expected at the month-long matches, most of them coming through third countries. Those boarding the TUS Airways plane at Ben Gurion Airport had originally been told they would have a brief stopover in Cyprus.

    But they got a non-stop three-hour connection instead, thanks to a deal announced by FIFA last week which it described as allowing Palestinians as well as Israelis to fly direct.

    While Sunday's passengers including both Israeli Jews and Arabs, there was no one from the Palestinian territories. According to Gabriel Mizrahi, CEO of ticketing agent Tiktik, this was due to having booked the flight in May, when his Palestinian clients preferred indirect routes through neighbouring Jordan.

    Six more Tel Aviv-Doha flights for the World Cup have been approved so far, Mizrahi said. Return tickets cannot be bought separately, he said - a means of ensuring that those who fly back are the same passengers cleared by Ben Gurion security.

    At least two of the fans said they would attend matches in which Israel's arch-foes Iran were playing.

    "I'm going to sit on the Iranian side of the stadium," said Shlomi Lakash, wearing a baseball cap whose colour - Islamic green - he joked would help him blend in. "God is with me."

    Riad Ziadna, a member of Israel's Arab minority who held a soccer ball as he stood in the check-in line, said he believed the World Cup would be "the starter's pistol for coexistence all over the Middle East".

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo: View of ambulances at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov 13, 2022.
    Turkish air strikes target Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq
    The country's government has blamed Kurdish militants for the blast on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue on Nov 13 that killed six people and injured more than 80
    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of academic elites and scientific talents in Tehran, Iran October 19, 2022. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
    'Enemies' may target workers as protests rage: Iran
    The wave of unrest erupted in September after Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the country's morality police
    File Photo: A general view shows damaged structures near the site of an airstrike in Idlib, Syria, November 6, 2022.
    4 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli 'air aggression'
    Israel has been mounting attacks in Syria for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed forces that have deployed there
    Fire and smoke are seen at Fuladshahr, Isfahan province, Iran in this still image obtained from a social media video released on November 17, 2022 obtained by REUTERS.
    Iran protests: Videos show flames at Khomeini’s home
    The social media videos show dozens of people cheering as a flash of fire is sparked in a building

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher