    Doctor says bodies ‘everywhere’ in collapsed Iskenderun hospital

    Rescue teams and survivors peered through the Iskenderun hospital searching for signs of life a day after a major earthquake

    Antony PaoneReuters
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 05:47 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 05:47 PM

    Rescue teams and survivors peered through the twisted remains of an Iskenderun hospital on Tuesday, searching for signs of life a day after a major earthquake struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

    There was little amongst the debris to suggest the building was a busy medical facility less than two days before.

    One of the hospital's surviving physicians, who identified himself only as Dr Deveci, said he found the scene at his workplace hard to witness.

    "I'm devastated. I see bodies inside, everywhere. Although I'm used to seeing bodies because of my expertise, it's very difficult for me," he said.

    Much of Iskenderun, a port city located in Turkey's southern Hatay province, lay in ruins after the magnitude 7.8 quake hit just after 4 am on Monday. More than 1,200 buildings were destroyed in Hatay alone.

    "A doctor said there are about 15 people here, including the patients," taxi driver Kerim Sahin said as he looked for a colleague in one part of the hospital.

    "At the moment, they're all trapped inside. Nobody can go near the building, only one cabinet is supporting the third floor."

    Sahin said the scale of the damage meant further rescue efforts were reliant on excavation equipment arriving from nearby cities.

    The death toll in Turkey had risen to 3,549 people, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday as he declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. In Syria, the toll stood at just over 1,700, with tens of thousands injured or left homeless in several Turkish and Syrian cities.

    Turkish authorities say more than 12,000 search and rescue personnel are working in the affected areas, plus another 9,000 troops.

