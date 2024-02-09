Iraq says US strikes pushing government to end US-led coalition's mission

Repeated US strikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq are pushing the Baghdad government to end the mission of the US-led coalition in the country, the prime minister's military spokesperson said on Thursday.

The US military said a strike on Wednesday killed a commander from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon has blamed for attacking its troops.

Spokesperson Yahya Rasool said in a statement the US-led coalition "has become a factor for instability and threatens to entangle Iraq in the cycle of conflict".

In Washington, the Pentagon said it had notified the Iraqi government about the strike shortly after it had taken place.

Talks between the two countries began in January over the future of the coalition. But less than 24 hours later three US soldiers were killed in an attack in Jordan that the United States said was carried out by Iran-backed militant groups in Syria and Iraq and the talks have since paused.