At least nine killed in shelling on north Syria market, rescuers say

Nine people were killed including at least five children in a rocket attack on a market in the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab on Friday, according to emergency responders working in rebel-held areas.

The White Helmets, a rescue group working in parts of Syria still held by armed opposition factions, said at least 28 others were wounded.

The warring factions in Syria's 11-year conflict have carved up the north into a patchwork of zones of control.

Al-Bab falls within the areas of Aleppo province held by Turkish-backed rebels, but other parts are held by Syrian government troops backed by Russia.