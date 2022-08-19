    বাংলা

    At least nine killed in shelling on north Syria market, rescuers say

    The rescue group, White Helmets, says five of the dead are children and at least 28 others are wounded

    Reuters
    Published : 19 August 2022, 10:55 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2022, 10:55 AM

    Nine people were killed including at least five children in a rocket attack on a market in the northern Syrian city of Al-Bab on Friday, according to emergency responders working in rebel-held areas.

    The White Helmets, a rescue group working in parts of Syria still held by armed opposition factions, said at least 28 others were wounded.

    The warring factions in Syria's 11-year conflict have carved up the north into a patchwork of zones of control.

    Al-Bab falls within the areas of Aleppo province held by Turkish-backed rebels, but other parts are held by Syrian government troops backed by Russia.

    The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), spearheaded by Kurdish groups who have opened a dialogue with the Damascus-based government, also control parts of the north and northeast.

    The head of the SDF's media centre, Farhad Shami, said the group had nothing to do with Friday's attack.

    Activists in Al-Bab had been planning a protest after Muslim midday prayers on Friday to denounce comments by Turkey calling for reconciliation between the Syrian government and the opposition.

    In a statement distributed to media after Friday's attack, the activists cancelled the demonstration over fears of further violence.

    RELATED STORIES
    Public sector paralysed as Lebanon lurches towards 'failed state'
    Public sector paralysed as Lebanon lurches towards 'failed state'
    Thousands of state employees in Lebanon have been on strike for two months amid the country’s economic implosion - one of the world's worst in modern times
    Spiralling fuel costs hit Damascus drivers
    Spiralling fuel costs hit Damascus drivers
    After a decade of conflict in Syria the struggle for taxi and minibus drivers to make a living has got tougher every year
    For some Gaza children, another round of violence reopens trauma
    Violence reopens trauma for some Gaza children
    There are no safe shelters in the strip, where international humanitarian organisations have warned that the healthcare system is on the brink of collapse
    Israeli strikes hit Iranian targets near Russia's Mediterranean bases
    Israeli strikes hit Iranian targets near Russia's Mediterranean bases
    It launched a series of strikes near the ancestral home region of Syrian President Bashar al Assad on the Mediterranean coast

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher