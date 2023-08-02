Palestinian killed after wounding six Israelis in gun attack

One Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces, Palestinian health officials said, after committing a shooting attack that wounded six Israelis outside a shopping mall in the settlement of Ma' ale Adumim in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Israeli emergency services said two of the six Israelis were in a serious condition and that one of the victims was 14 years old.

"We went into the restaurant where we saw the victim lying fully conscious with gunshot wounds to his upper body," Israeli paramedic Oren Brill said of one of those shot in the attack.