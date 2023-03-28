20 Hajj pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia accident

A deal is announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between the two rival Middle East powers
At least 20 Hajj pilgrims have been killed when a bus hit a bridge, overturned, and burst into flames in Saudi Arabia, the PTI reported, citing a Saudi state broadcaster.
Another 29 people were injured as the vehicle's brakes failed in the southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen on Monday, according to Al-Ekhbariya TV.
Aired footage showed the charred remains of the bus after the fiery crash.
The crash occurred during the first week of the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan when many people travel to enjoy nightly feasts with family and friends after breaking their fast.