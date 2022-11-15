Palestinian kills three in West Bank as Israeli politics veer rightward

Addressing the Knesset before its 120 new members were sworn in, President Isaac Herzog said the Ariel attack "shall not succeed in rattling our might and our cohesion".

"Our domestic arguments reflect the power of our democracy," he said, while urging the lawmakers to look out for "minorities who are fearful that their needs will not be on the agenda".

The Palestinian health ministry described the man shot after the Ariel rampage as an 18-year-old from a neighbouring village.

Israeli officials said he started stabbing people after entering the industrial zone, where both Israelis and Palestinians work, and rammed at least one person while trying to flee in a car.

He was licensed to work in the industrial zone and had no known militant affiliations, according to Israeli officials.

Israel blames the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited rule in the West Bank, for failing to control militant factions such as Islamist Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, rejects peace with Israel and praised the Ariel attack.

The PA, deeply unpopular in the West Bank, says its hands are tied by Israel and that it cannot prevent violence against Palestinians by settlers who enjoy army protection.

Palestinians "will not accept that Israeli occupation continues forever", PA President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement. "We will take serious and decisive steps to protect the rights of our people and end the reckless Israeli escalation."