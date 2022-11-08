Iran's judiciary says it will deal firmly with protesters

Iran's courts will deal firmly with anyone who causes disruptions or commits crimes during the ongoing wave of anti-government protests, the judiciary said on Tuesday.

One of the biggest challenges to Iran's clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the seven-week-old demonstrations have persisted despite a deadly crackdown and severe warnings from security forces.

More than 1,000 people have been indicted in connection with what the government calls "riots".

"Now, the public, even protesters who are not supportive of riots, demand from the judiciary and security institutions to deal with the few people who have caused disturbances in a firm, deterrent and legal manner," judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said.