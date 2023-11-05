Arab world, US split on Gaza ceasefire as Israeli offensive presses on

On Saturday, when asked by reporters if there was any progress on achieving a humanitarian pause, U.S. President Joe Biden said "Yes" and gave a thumbs-up as he departed a church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

But it was unclear how long the Biden administration could resist such calls, with pro-Palestinian demonstrators staging protests on Saturday in cities around the world, including London, Berlin, Paris, Istanbul and Washington, to demand a ceasefire.

"This war is just going to produce more pain for Palestinians, for Israelis, and this is going to push us all again into the abyss of hatred and dehumanisation," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a joint news conference with Blinken. "So that needs to stop."

Palestinian witnesses said Israel hit Al-Fakhoura school in Jabalia, where thousands of evacuees were living, earlier on Saturday. The Israeli military said a preliminary inquiry suggested it had not targeted the location "but the explosion may have been a result of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) fire aimed at another target".

Arab leaders have also appeared reluctant to make comprehensive comments about the future of Gaza, saying the focus should remain on stopping the war and that it wasn't possible to know what the enclave would look like once the fighting stopped.

"This is premature at this time," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said at the same news conference. "You have to concentrate on the subject at hand," he said, referring to humanitarian aid for Gaza and the cessation of hostilities.

CONCERNS OVER WEST BANK

Blinken also voiced concern over the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian civilians. "This has been a serious problem that's only worsened since the conflict," the US diplomat said, adding that he raised it on Friday in his meetings with Israeli officials.

"Perpetrators must be held accountable," said Blinken, who is expected to arrive in Ankara late on Sunday and hold meetings with senior Turkish officials the next day.

This year had already been the deadliest for West Bank residents in at least 15 years, with some 200 Palestinians and 26 Israelis killed, according to United Nations data. Another 121 West Bank Palestinians have been killed since the Oct 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Daily attacks by Israeli settlers have more than doubled, UN figures show, even though most of the deaths have occurred during clashes with IDF soldiers.

The Israeli military said it was trying to stem violence and protect Palestinian civilians.

The worsening violence in the West Bank has fuelled concerns that the flashpoint Palestinian territory could become a third front in a wider war, in addition to Israel's northern border where clashes with Lebanese Hezbollah forces have mounted.