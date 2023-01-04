    বাংলা

    Iran's judiciary indicts two French nationals and Belgian for espionage

    The Islamic Republic has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting a wave of unrest which erupted in Iran after the death of Amini

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Jan 2023, 05:57 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2023, 05:57 AM

    Iran has indicted two French nationals and a Belgian for espionage and working against the country's national security, the semi-official Student News Network quoted a judiciary spokesperson as saying on Tuesday.

    The agency did not give the names of the three or say where or when they were indicted.

    Belgium's justice minister said last month Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele had been sentenced to 28 years in prison in Iran for what he called a "fabricated series of crimes".

    Iranian media aired a video in October in which two French citizens appeared to confess to spying, amid recent unrest that Tehran has blamed on foreign foes. The video sparked outrage in France, which said the detainees were "state hostages".

    A total of seven French citizens are being held in Iran, France's foreign minister said in November, a further sign of deteriorating relations between the two countries.

    The Islamic Republic has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting a wave of unrest which erupted in Iran three months ago after the death in detention of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's mandatory dress code laws.

    The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to the country's leadership since its 1979 Islamic Revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.

    RELATED STORIES
    Itamar Ben Gvir, a new minister of national security, attends a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, December 29, 2022.
    Israeli far-right minister visits contested Jerusalem holy site
    National security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a move condemned by Palestinians as provocative
    Stacks of Syrian pounds are pictured inside an exchange currency shop in Azaz, Syria, Feb 3, 2020.
    Syria weakens official exchange rate
    The pound, trading now at 4,522 to the dollar, had traded at 47 to the dollar before protests against President Bashar al-Assad erupted in March 2011
    Fireworks explode from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 1, 2023.
    Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
    The move is expected to further boost the appeal of Dubai to tourists and expatriate residents drawn by its more liberal lifestyle
    Iran's riot police forces stand in a street in Tehran, Iran October 3, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
    Iran police detain footballers in raid at party
    Mingling between sexes outside marriage and drinking alcohol are banned under Iran's Islamic laws

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher