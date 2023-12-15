    বাংলা

    Two Al Jazeera journalists wounded in Gaza missile strike

    Samer Abu Daqqa was injured on the floor of a school in Khan Younis and still trapped inside

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 05:09 PM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 05:09 PM

    Two Al Jazeera journalists were wounded on Friday by a missile fired from a drone in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the broadcaster reported.

    Al Jazeera said Wael al-Dahdouh was injured in his hand and was being treated, while Samer Abu Daqqa was injured on the floor of a school in Khan Younis and still trapped inside. It previously said his whereabouts were unknown.

    Dahdouh, the Arabic broadcaster's Gaza correspondent, is particularly well known to viewers across the Middle East after learning last month during an emotional live broadcast that his wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed in an Israeli air strike.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli soldiers operate with a tank at the Shajaiya district of Gaza city amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip Dec 8, 2023. REUTERS/Yossi Zeliger
    Israel presses ahead in battle against Hamas in Gaza
    The fighting in Khan Younis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip, comes as Israel refocused its war effort to the south
    A Palestinian boy, who was injured in an Israeli raid reacts, as he attends the funeral of family members who were killed in the raid, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
    Israeli tanks reach centre of Khan Younis
    Residents said tanks had reached the main north-south road through the middle of Khan Younis after intense combat
    People mourn next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes at Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip December 2, 2023
    Wounded and dead overwhelm southern Gaza hospital
    The UN and aid groups say dozens of medics have been killed since the war began and basic supplies, including fuel to run generators, are running short in hospitals and clinics
    A Palestinian boy is rushed into hospital following an Israeli strike, after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired, at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Dec 1, 2023.
    Gaza hospitals receive new wave of wounded
    Barely two hours after the lapse of a week-old truce, Gaza's Hamas-controlled health ministry reports that 32 people have already been killed in Israeli air strikes

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury