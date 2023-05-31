    বাংলা

    Iran starts trial of female journalist who covered Amini's death

    ‘She denied all the charges against her and emphasised that she had performed her duty as a journalist based on the law,’ Niloofar Hamedi's husband said

    Reuters
    Published : 31 May 2023, 05:54 AM
    Updated : 31 May 2023, 05:54 AM

    A Revolutionary Court in Iran on Tuesday began the trial of a female journalist behind closed doors on charges linked to her coverage of a Kurdish-Iranian woman whose death in custody last year sparked months of unrest, her husband said on Twitter. 

    Mahsa Amini's death while held by the morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code unleashed a wave of mass anti-government protests for months, posing one of the boldest challenges to the country's clerical leaders in decades. 

    A photo taken by Niloofar Hamedi for the pro-reform Sharq daily showing Amini’s parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma was the first sign to the world that all was not well with 22-year-old Amini. 

    Tuesday's trial session "ended in less than two hours while her lawyers did not get a chance to defend her and her family members were not allowed to attend the court," Hamedi's husband, Mohammad Hossein Ajorlou, said on Twitter. 

    "She denied all the charges against her and emphasised that she had performed her duty as a journalist based on the law." 

    Hamedi, along with another female journalist, Elaheh Mohammadi, who went on trial on Monday, face several charges including "colluding with hostile powers" for their coverage of Amini's death. 

    Iran's intelligence ministry in October accused Mohammadi and Hamedi, both imprisoned for over eight months, of being CIA foreign agents. 

    Iran's clerical rulers have blamed the protests on an array of enemies, including the United States, aimed at destabilising the Islamic Republic.

    RELATED STORIES
    An Iranian woman walks in a street in Tehran, Iran, April 9, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
    Iran journo goes on trial on charges linked to Amini protests
    Elaheh Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her Kurdish hometown Saqez, where the protests began
    A newspaper with a cover picture of the Iranian Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and Saudi Minister of State and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, is seen in Tehran, Iran Mar 11, 2023. REUTERS
    Iran's Shamkhani steps down as top security official
    A Revolutionary Guards commander, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, has replaced Shamkhani, state media said
    Atomic symbol and Iranian flag are seen in this illustration taken Sept 8 2022.
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Western officials fear a nuclear-armed Iran could threaten Israel, Gulf Arab oil producers, and spark a regional arms race
    Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken Jan 27, 2022.
    US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker
    Last year the US tried to confiscate a cargo of Iranian oil near Greece, which prompted Tehran to seize two Greek tankers in the Gulf

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan