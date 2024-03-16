    বাংলা

    Israel to attend new ceasefire talks as UN says Gaza hunger crisis worsens

    Mossad chief David Barnea would head the Israeli delegation, a source familiar with the talks said

    Reuters
    Published : 16 March 2024, 04:58 PM
    Updated : 16 March 2024, 04:58 PM

    The main UN aid agency operating in Gaza said on Saturday that acute malnutrition is rising more quickly in the north of the enclave as Israel prepared to send a delegation to Qatar for new ceasefire talks. 

    The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said one in three children under the age of 2 in northern Gaza is now acutely malnourished amid growing pressure on Israel over looming famine in the embattled enclave. 

    Israel said on Friday it would send a delegation to Qatar for more talks with mediators after its enemy Hamas presented a new proposal for a ceasefire with an exchange of hostages and prisoners. 

    The delegation will be led by the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, a source familiar with the talks said, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking to convene the security cabinet to discuss the proposal before the talks start. 

    Efforts to secure a ceasefire before Islam's holy month of Ramadan started a week ago repeatedly failed, with Israel saying it plans to launch a new offensive in Rafah, the last relatively safe city in tiny, crowded Gaza after five months of war. 

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is starting a two-day visit to the region, voiced concern about an assault on Rafah, saying there was a danger it would result "in many terrible civilian casualties". 

    The conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas sent fighters into Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing 252 hostages according to Israeli tallies. 

    Israel's ground and air campaign has killed more than 31,500 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. 

    The assault has also devastated the enclave's built environment, forcing nearly all the inhabitants from their homes, leaving much of the territory in rubble and triggering a massive hunger crisis that has alarmed even Israel's allies. 

    Western countries have called on Israel to do more to allow in aid, with the U.N. saying it faced "overwhelming obstacles" including crossing closures, onerous vetting, restrictions on movement and unrest inside Gaza. 

    Israel says it puts no limit on humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and blames slow aid delivery on incapacity or inefficiency among UN agencies. 

    Air and sea relief deliveries into Gaza have started, but aid agencies say these are no substitute for bringing in supplies by land. 

    A first delivery into Gaza by the World Central Kitchen, pioneering a new sea route via Cyprus, arrived on Friday and was off-loaded, the charity said, with another ship ready. The United States and Jordan said they carried out an air drop on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    A ship carrying aid sails off the shore of Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from central Gaza Strip, March 15, 2024.
    Aid supply ship from Cyprus reaches Gaza coast
    Aid agencies have said that plans to bring in aid by sea and through air drops will not be enough to satisfy the territory's vast needs
    A Palestinian holds uncooked pasta at the site of an Israeli strike on an aid warehouse, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip March 14, 2024.
    Israeli strikes kill at least 29 Gazans awaiting aid, say Palestinian officials
    Israel denies obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and blames aid agencies for delays
    An airplane drops aid over Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel March 13, 2024.
    Israel says it will 'flood' Gaza with aid
    After more than five months of war in Gaza, aid agencies have warned that the area's 2.3 million population face a growing risk of famine
    Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, Israel March 3, 2024.
    UN to test Israeli military road to get aid to Gaza's north
    The UN has warned that at least 576,000 people in Gaza – one-quarter of the population – are on the brink of famine

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman