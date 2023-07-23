Tens of thousands of Israelis march as vote on judicial curbs nears

Tens of thousands of Israelis opposed to a judicial overhaul sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marched to Jerusalem on Saturday, as pressure mounts on his right-wing government to scrap a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court's powers.

The government bid to change the judiciary has plunged Israel into one of its worst political crises, sparking nationwide protests, denting the economy and stirring concern among Western allies.

Carrying blue and white Israeli flags, a kilometres (miles) long column of protesters hiked up the winding highway to Jerusalem under a scorching summer sun to the sounds of beating drums and anti-government chants.

"Democracy is not as certain as it used to be," said Ido Golan, a protester from central Israel who joined with his partner and two young children, one on his back in a baby-carrier. "It's very important for us and also for them to know we did what we can to save the democracy."