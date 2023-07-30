    বাংলা

    Four killed in Turkish drone strike against PKK members in Iraq

    Five militants were in their vehicle in Iraq's Sharbazher district when the drone hit them

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2023, 05:09 AM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 05:09 AM

    A Turkish drone strike on Friday killed four suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants and injured one in Iraq's northern province of Sulaimaniya, Iraqi Kurdistan's counterterrorism service said.

    The five people were in their vehicle in Sharbazher district when the drone hit them, Shaho Othman, mayor of the district said, adding that the vehicle was struck twice within 10 minutes.

    There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which are both regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara.

    Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts on Iraqi territory.

    RELATED STORIES
    People demonstrate against the desecration of the Koran in Denmark, in Sanaa, Yemen Jul 24, 2023.
    Qurans burnt outside Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark
    Denmark and Sweden have said they deplore the burning of the Islam's holy book but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech
    A protester holds up a portrait of Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr as smoke rises from the Swedish embassy building during a protest near the embassy, hours after it was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Quran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, Jul 20, 2023.
    Iraq expels Swedish ambassador over Quran burning
    Thursday's demonstration was called by supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada Sadr to protest the second planned Quran burning in Sweden in weeks
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a rally, ahead of the May 28 presidential runoff vote, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 26, 2023.
    Turkey won't approve Sweden's bid unless it stops sheltering 'terrorists': Erdogan
    Turkey has repeatedly said that Sweden needs to take additional steps against supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party
    Iraqi lawmakers attend a parliamentary session to vote on the federal budget at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, June 11, 2023.
    Iraq approves record $153b budget
    The budget deficit is estimated at a record 64.36 trillion Iraq dinars, more than double the last budget deficit in 2021

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan