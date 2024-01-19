US says Houthis launched missiles at tanker ship but no damage caused

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a US-owned tanker ship late on Thursday that hit the water near the vessel but caused no injuries or damage, the US military said.

The incident, the latest amid growing tensions, opens new tab in the Red Sea that have disrupted global trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks, took place around 9 pm Yemen time (1800 GMT), according to a US Central Command post on X, formerly called Twitter.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, earlier on Thursday claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they targeted the ship Chem Ranger with naval missiles that caused "direct hits".