Four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces, Palestinians say

Three Palestinians were killed during clashes with Israeli security forces who had entered a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

The violence erupted overnight when Israeli security officers who had entered the town of Nablus were spotted by Palestinian security officers and militants, according to witnesses.

A fourth man was killed in a separate clash when Palestinians began throwing stones at Israeli forces to protest the Israeli operation, medical workers said.

The Israeli military said security forces had raided a hideout used as a headquarters and explosives manufacturing site by a local group called the Den of Lions, which has been fighting with Israeli forces in recent weeks. The explosives manufacturing site was detonated, it said.