    Guard killed in shooting at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran

    Two others were injured when a shooter opened fire at the embassy in Iran, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry says

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2023, 08:08 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2023, 08:08 AM

    A security official was killed and two people were wounded when a shooter opened fire at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said on Friday.

    "The attacker broke through the guard post, killing the head of security with a Kalashnikov assault rifle," it said.

    Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be broken glass and damage to a door inside the embassy building.

    Police in Tehran said they have arrested a suspect and are investigating the motive behind the attack.

    The suspect entered the embassy with two young children and may have been motivated by "personal issues", Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing the police chief.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher