Gazans say they fear a fate worse than bombs: permanent exile

'NOWHERE IS SAFE'

Strikes on the al-Shaboura neighbourhood of Rafah levelled an entire street late on Thursday.

On Friday men and boys picked through the rubble and stared blankly at caved in houses and their ruined possessions that could not be retrieved.

The strikes left a heap of rubble and twisted metal dotted with blankets and bags, gouged mattresses and sofas spilling out tufts of cotton and polyester, children’s bicycles and kitchenware.

“Nowhere in Gaza is safe,” said Jehad al-Eid, a resident of the area.

The war between Israel and Hamas, an Iran-backed group, is the deadliest ever fighting in Gaza. Israeli assaults have killed some 19,000 people, most of them women and children, Palestinian officials say.

Palestinians and officials in neighbouring Arab countries alike are nervous at the prospect of a mass, long-term displacement of Gazans.

A mass influx into Egypt is currently unlikely.

The exit of Gaza residents has been slow with the choked border crossing struggling to cope with the entry even of aid trucks, which the United Nations says are not nearly enough to cope with a population that has lacked enough medical supplies for weeks and is beginning to go hungry.

Violence continues to kill people in the south of the strip.

In Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, a father mourned his two sons, aged 17 and 18, whom he said were killed in Israeli shelling yesterday. The tearful father followed their bodies until they were wrapped in shrouds and sent to the morgue.

"They were standing outside the door of the house when a shell hit the neighbours' house, they went to help and a second shell hit them," the father, Majdi Shurrab, said.

Shurrab said the bodies were left on the ground because it was difficult for ambulances to reach them to take them to the hospital. The destruction from air strikes has made travel along roads difficult and there are severe fuel shortages across Gaza.

Rescue workers had to carry Shurrab's sons to hospital by donkey-drawn cart.