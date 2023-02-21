Israel's parliament advances contested law for judicial overhaul

Israel's parliament on Monday voted to push ahead with a contested overhaul of the country's judicial system championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government that has sparked mass protests.

Opposition in parliament vowed to "fight for the soul of the nation" while tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in the streets outside trumpeting their objection. Lawmakers argued late into the night before the proposed changes were approved in a first reading.

"A great night and a great day," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter after the preliminary vote.

Wielding 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats, Netanyahu looked likely to win eventual ratification for the two revisions on the agenda - one increasing the government's sway in choosing judges and the other setting limits to the Supreme Court's ability to strike down legislation.