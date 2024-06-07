Home +
Israel's Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

Netanyahu will speak to a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement

Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem on June 5, 2024. Reuters

Reuters

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 09:36 AM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 09:36 AM

