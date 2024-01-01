US sinks 3 ships, kills 10 after Houthi Red Sea attack

Maersk said it was pausing all sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours after the attack.

A spokesman for the Houthis said the group carried out the attack because the ship's crew refused to heed warning calls. He said 10 Houthi naval personnel were "dead and missing" after their boats were attacked by US forces in the Red Sea.

The naval battle underlines the risk of a regional escalation in fighting as Israel continues with its relentless bombing campaign following a Hamas surprise cross-border attack on Israeli towns on Oct 7 that left 1,200 dead, and took 240 hostages. Israel's air and artillery bombardment has killed more than 21,800 people, according to Gazan health authorities.