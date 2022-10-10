Iran intensifies crackdown in Kurdish cities as unrest persists

Activists said on social media that several people, including two teenagers, were killed by security forces in the province. The videos and posts could not be verified.

Protests also continued more widely across Iran on Monday.

'READY TO DIE'

At least 185 people, including 19 minors, have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands have been arrested by security forces, according to rights groups. Blaming the protests on Iran's foreign foes, authorities said "rioters" have killed at least 20 members of the security forces.

In spite of a harsh crackdown by security forces, protesters across Iran have burned pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for the downfall of the clerical establishment and chanted "Death to the Dictator".

Hundreds of high-school girls and university students have joined the nationwide protests, unfazed by teargas, clubs, and, in many cases, live ammunition used by the security forces, rights groups said. Tehran has denied that live bullets have been used.

"Hey world, hear me: I want a revolution. I want to live freely and I am ready to die for it," said a 17-year-old protester in a central Iranian city, whose name and location could not be revealed due to security concerns.

"Instead of dying every minute under this regime's repression, I prefer to die with their (security forces) bullets in protests for freedom."