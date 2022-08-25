    বাংলা

    Israel indicts Islamic Jihad leader whose arrest triggered Gaza violence

    The charges against Bassam Al-Saadi, who was arrested on Aug 1 during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, include serving in an illegal organisation and incitement

    Reuters
    Published : 25 August 2022, 12:22 PM
    Updated : 25 August 2022, 12:22 PM

    Israel on Thursday indicted a senior leader of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad movement whose arrest led to a brief conflict in Gaza earlier this month and whose detention is likely to fuel tensions.

    The charges against Bassam Al-Saadi, who was arrested on Aug 1 during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, include serving in an illegal organisation and incitement, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

    Anticipating retaliation to Al-Saadi's arrest, Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes against his group in the Gaza Strip, where it is based, leading to three days of Israeli air strikes and Palestinian rockets.

    He has been held in an Israeli military prison.

    Al-Saadi, according to the military, is an "influential senior official" in Islamic Jihad who it said worked on "core terrorist activities" that include receiving funds from Gaza.

    An Islamic Jihad spokesman, Dawood Shehab, said Israel was fabricating charges based on "misleading and unfounded accusations".

    Shehab said the group would ask Egypt and the United Nations to intervene, and issued a veiled threat that it could respond with violence if Al-Saadi was not released.

    "Reaching a dead end would give us the full right to use other tracks and other options," said Shehab.

    The Israeli military prosecutor asked to keep Al-Saadi in custody for the remainder of the legal process, the army said.

    Gaza is ruled by Hamas, an Islamist group much larger than Islamic Jihad, which stayed out of the cross-border fighting at the start of the month.

    RELATED STORIES
    Iran reviews US response to EU nuclear text for revival of 2015 pact
    Iran reviews US response to EU nuclear text
    Iran has received US response to an EU-drafted final offer for saving Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iran's foreign ministry said
    Fatal stabbings highlight violence against women in Egypt
    Stabbings highlight violence against women in Egypt
    A wave of high-profile domestic violence cases in Egypt has cast light on what critics describe as failures by authorities and the legal system in protecting at-risk women
    Saudi 'surveillance city': Would you sell your data to The Line?
    Saudi 'surveillance city': Would you sell your data?
    With privacy and surveillance concerns persisting, Saudi Arabia touts futuristic city where data is currency, which can be a model for smart cities that collect data
    Northern part of damaged Beirut grain silos collapses
    Northern part of Beirut grain silos collapses
    The huge explosion at the port on Aug 4, 2020, killed more than 220 people and gutted the grain silos, leaving wheat and corn spilling out in the sun

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher