Israel indicts Islamic Jihad leader whose arrest triggered Gaza violence

The charges against Bassam Al-Saadi, who was arrested on Aug 1 during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, include serving in an illegal organisation and incitement, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

Anticipating retaliation to Al-Saadi's arrest, Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes against his group in the Gaza Strip, where it is based, leading to three days of Israeli air strikes and Palestinian rockets.

He has been held in an Israeli military prison.

Al-Saadi, according to the military, is an "influential senior official" in Islamic Jihad who it said worked on "core terrorist activities" that include receiving funds from Gaza.

An Islamic Jihad spokesman, Dawood Shehab, said Israel was fabricating charges based on "misleading and unfounded accusations".